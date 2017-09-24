After starry dinner with besties, Kareena Kapoor Khan flies back to Delhi to shoot Veere Di Wedding – View HQ Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not called a diva for nothing. Be it parties, media events or airports; the actress is known to leave a little sparkle everywhere she goes. She need not always be dressed in the most exquisite of clothes but it’s her confidence and attitude that never fails to floor us. Just last night we saw her at the Ambanis bash with her bae Karishma Kapoor. And come morning, she was already ready to bid good bye to the city.

Bebo was away from the silver screen for a while due to her pregnancy but now she is back in action and how. She is currently working on Shashanka Ghosh’s chick-flick, ‘Veere Di Wedding’, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

She had flown down to Mumbai a few days back just to ring in her 37th birthday (21 September) with her besties and family. And now that she is done partying, it’s time for her to go back to work. She had earlier said in an interview that she has always been hands-on in all her relationships and hence she will take her son Taimur Ali Khan, who has become the apple of everyone’s eyes, everywhere she goes. While the paps might have got a little disappointed not to spot Taimur with her this time, we are sure he will soon join her on the sets of her film.

Dressed in a plain white T-shirt, a pair of black jeggings and a long grey jacket, Kareena showed us how to nail airport fashion without effort. She might not believe in the concept but she has never ever failed to impress us with her choice of clothes at the airports. She had tied her hair in a tight bun or Punjabi amboda, as she calls it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport –

Which look of Kareena did you like better – yesterday’s sexy party look or her casual airport look? Tell us in the comments’ section below. And stay tuned to BollywoodLife for latest updates on the diva.