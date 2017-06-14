After the Jagga Jasoos fiasco, Ranbir Kapoor feels production is NOT his cup of tea!

Ranbir Kapoor‘s most ambitious project, Jagga Jasoos, is finally going to hit the theatres. After several delays and issues, the movie is releasing on July 14. And though Jagga Jasoos is not such a huge movie, it is special for RK because it is his first production venture. Yes, Ranbir had decided to produce the film after Anurag Basu (director) narrated the film to him. However, after the whole fiasco surrounding it, the actor has realised that production is not his cup of tea and he should just stick to acting.

As Ranbir revealed to Mid-Day, "I have realised it (production) is not my cup of tea. This (Jagga Jasoos) is my first and last film as a producer. I am happy being an actor. I am lazy and don't think I am cut out to be a filmmaker. I am glad, though, that I have been credited as producer for Jagga Jasoos." While talking about the delay and the hurdles they faced during the movie, the actor added, "None of us knew that the film would take so much time. I think it's everyone's mistake and we are all to be blamed for the delay."

We all had thought that Ranbir Kapoor would revive his grandfather, Raj Kapoor's famous RK Studios after producing Jagga Jasoos. However, with his latest decision, we don't think that's happening anytime soon. Coming back to the movie, RK even mentioned how JJ is an attempt to make an out-and-out family-oriented movie. As he added, "When dada (director Anurag Basu) and I got into a discussion almost three years ago, we realised that we don't have specific films in India for children. So, we wanted to make one that families would enjoy. It's a visual treat with thrilling elements; it's a cute father-son story."

