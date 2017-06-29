After the solo versions of Has Mat Pagli track from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar all set to release the duet song – watch video

The first song of Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, titled Has Mat Pagli was released few days ago. The solo version featured only male’s voice and earlier today, the makers in a new promotional move released its second version, this time featuring only female lead’s voice. And after the two solo versions, it is time to witness the duet version of the same song. Taking to Twitter Akshay Kumar posted a video with caption, “Aap sab invited ho Keshav aur Jaya ki date pe kal subah 10.30 baje Stay tuned, #HansMatPagliDuet song out tomorrow! @psbhumi @ToiletTheFilm”

In the video, Bhumi is seen complaining Akshay about not able to spend time with her. She says, “Kamaal Hai, Pyar Karte Ho, Par Milte Nahin Ho.” To which Akshay replies, “Arey Main Toh Kab Se Milne Ke Liye Ruka Hoon, Waqt Aur Jagah Batao, Aur Banda Haazir.” To which Bhumi replies, “Theek Hai Phir, Milo Kal Subah 10:30 am.” Also read: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagli: Lover boy Akshay Kumar is madly smitten by Bhumi Pednekar in this melodious track – watch video

Akshay hangs up the phone saying “Theek Hai” and then goes into soliloquy saying, “Kab Hogi Kal Ki Subah” and then sends out the details of the song to be released tomorrow. Also read: Toilet Ek Prem Katha song Hans Mat Pagle: After Akshay Kumar follows her around, now it’s Bhumi Pednekar’s turn to return the favour

Check out the video below:

Aap sab invited ho Keshav aur Jaya ki date pe kal subah 10.30 baje😉 Stay tuned, #HansMatPagliDuet song out tomorrow! @psbhumi@ToiletTheFilmpic.twitter.com/CqWeYtqQui — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 29, 2017

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha talks about the lack of washrooms, especially for women in villages. It is a satirical take on the battle against the historic tradition of open defecation in the country and is in adherence to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Rajesh Sharma. The film also throws light on women rights, gender inequality and corruption in India. The film is all set to release on August 11, so stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the details about Akshay Kumar‘s film right here…