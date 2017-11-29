After the success of Vijay’s Mersal, producers Thenandal Films line-up 6 Tamil films

After the blockbuster success of Thalapathy Vijay – Atlee’s Mersal, Thenandal Films, owned by Murali Ramasamy and Hema Rukmani, has lined up a promising array of films. Their next big production will be Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s Sangamithra directed by Sundar C. The magnum-opus is currently in the pre-production stage, and the team is looking forward to kickstarting the shooting process from early 2018. A few days back, Thenandal Films announced their next collaboration with Dhanush, who is currently busy with the shooting of national award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s gangster saga Vada Chennai. However, the production house has not revealed the director of the film yet. Sources say Dhanush is expected to complete the pending shooting portions of Gautham Menon’s long-in-the-making Enai Nokki Paayum Thota next month and move on to his other commitments, including Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2, the much-awaited sequel to Maari.

The next untitled film of Santhanam and director Rajesh, known for their successful collaborations in films such as Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Siva Manasula Sakthi, is one among the many upcoming productions of Thenandal. The project is expected to go on the floors from the December first or second week. Iravaakaalam, directed by Maya fame Ashwin Saravanan, and starring SJ Suryah, Shivada Nair and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles, is also another exciting outing from the stable of Thenandal. The movie is currently in the post-production stage. (ALSO READ – Mersal becomes the first Vijay film to enter Rs. 250 crore club!)

Director Sasi, who delivered a blockbuster in Vijay Antony’s Pichaikkaran, which set the cash registers ringing, is working on Rettai Kombu with Thenandal. The movie stars GV Prakash and Siddharth in the lead roles, marking their on-screen collaboration for the first time. And, Udhayanidhi Stalin has also signed his next for Thenandal after their previous association Podhuvaga En Manasu Thangam. The movie will be helmed by Irumbu Thirai director PS Mithran.

(Text by – Surendhar MK)