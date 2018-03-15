After Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2, Padmaavat becomes 7th Indian film to enter the coveted Rs 300 crore club

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has achieved one more milestone at the domestic box office. The costume drama has now entered the elite club of Rs 300 crore in 50 days at the ticket window. It has become the seventh film to achieve this feat after Baahubali 2, PK, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, the film has also crossed Rs 585 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18, the film also features Anupriya Goenka, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raza Murad in pivotal roles. It is based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem Padmavat. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. The film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising. The makers also spent around Rs 20 crore, later on, to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. (Also Read: Padmaavat song Nainowale Ne: Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s crackling chemistry is at its best display; watch video)

Apart from the domestic market, the film performed exceptionally well at the overseas box office especially in the markets of North America, New Zealand and Australia. Despite many new Bollywood and Hollywood releases, Padmaavat managed to survive at the box office and raked in moolah to achieve this benchmark. The film has become highest grosser of film’s lead stars apart from director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.