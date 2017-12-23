After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan now has four films in the list of top 10 openers of all time, while Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn just have two

With the opening day collections of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has turned out to be the undisputed champion of the box office. With the first day collections of Rs 33.75 crore, the espionage thriller has become fifth highest opener of all time. Salman Khan now has four films in the list of top 10 openers which are Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger. While Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn have two films each which include Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Singham Returns, Golmaal Again. On the other hand, Aamir Khan and Prabhas have one film which are Dhoom 3 and Baahubali 2.

Here’s the list of Top 10 openers

Happy New Year – Rs 44.97 crore

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 41 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs 40.35 crore

Sultan – Rs 36.54 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 33.75 crore

Chennai Express – Rs 33.12 crore

Ek Tha Tiger – Rs 32.93 crore

Dhoom 3 – Rs 32.22 crore

Singham Returns – Rs 32 crore

Golmaal Again – Rs 30.14 crore

Commenting on the spectacular opening of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar says, “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us. I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up.” (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai fails to beat Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sultan; becomes Salman Khan’s third highest opener of all time)

Made on the lavish budget of Rs 150 crore (cost of production – Rs 130 crore, print and advertising – Rs 20 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai has got 4600 screens in India and 1100 screens in the international circuits, which makes it Salman Khan’s one of the widest releases ever. Looking at the scenario, we are expecting the film to enter the coveted club of Rs 100 crore in 3 days flat. Apart from this, the film will also enjoy the extended weekend of 4 days due to the festive season of Christmas.