After Tina Datta, this Sasural Simar Ka actress is slaying it in a bikini – view pics

When it comes to pulling off bikinis in style, our TV actresses are no less than Bollywood celebs. They get it just right all the time. Recently, Tina Datta of the Uttaran fame put up a picture of herself in a bikini and now, it’s Jyotsna Chandola of Sasural Simar Ka. The actress is chilling in Goa and has put up loads of pictures in a bikini. Jyotsna even posted a hot picture by the pool and it’s gonna make your weekend even better. Now that’s how you chill in Goa and we wish we could head over with our friends, too.

A lot of TV actresses have been flaunting a bikini recently. We wonder what makes all of them don a bikini around the same time. Guess they’re just too bored of portraying themselves as sanskari bahus onscreen and they need to get out of that image. We don’t really blame them. But we’re pleasantly surprised to see that Jyotsna did not face any sort of body-shaming comments as much as other actresses have faced. Check out some of these pictures that Jyotsna shared on her Instagram. (ALSO READ: It’s raining sexy as Tina Datta poses in a hot blue bikini – view pic)

Pool#paani#masti#goa#happy#us#luv#fun#enjoy#parties#beaches#blurrpic#😡🙈 A post shared by Jo Jyotsna (@jyotsnachandolasingh) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

Tryng to be shy ☺️ #nautankime#jaatinahi#pose#🙈 A post shared by Jo Jyotsna (@jyotsnachandolasingh) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

Get away from it all find your piece of the beach … luv#peace#beach#happy#soul#me#luv#goa#paagal#enjoy#jonits#fly#high# A post shared by Jo Jyotsna (@jyotsnachandolasingh) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Peace#pool#yoga#shaanti#mado#pic#positivevibes#pose#happygal#watergal#luvgoa A post shared by Jo Jyotsna (@jyotsnachandolasingh) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

Unlike most celebs, Jyotsna decided to do away with famous quotes or philosophical lines. What are your thoughts on these pictures? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.