After Tubelight trailer launch, Salman Khan welcomed by a sea of fans outside his house – watch video

Trailer of Salman Khan’s Tubelight was released today, and it has taken social media by the storm. Fans are totally loving their favourite actor Salman in a role of an innocent, naive man, Lakshman. The story is about the power of belief and having faith. Well, after the gigantic online success of Tubelight trailer (it has already crossed 1.5 million views, as of now) Salman witnessed another sweet gesture by his fans. A sea of his ardent fans had gathered outside his Bandra residence to cheer for the actor and his forthcoming film.

Salman took to his social media platforms and shared a video of how it looked like from his side. Though this is not the first time so many fans have gathered outside his residence, we feel the gesture must be equally moving every time for the actor.

#StarGoldKiTubelight is shining very bright! Thanks for bringing me so much love from my fans @StarGoldIndia! pic.twitter.com/n8fyAZepjI — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 25, 2017

It seemed like an event had been organised outside his residence that ran simultaneously with the trailer launch of Tubelight.

Talking of trailer launch, Salman was quite in a talkative mood there. Talking about his experience of working with his brother Sohail Khan once again, who is playing his brother in the Tubelight, Salman said, "The film was an emotional journey and I felt emotionally drained after shooting some of the scenes that narrate that my brother is no more. I am a limited performer and everybody knows that, but because Sohail was playing my brother, maybe that's why I was feeling very emotional."

“In fact, during the dubbing of the film also, being a grownup man, my tears were coming up… it was really bad! And coming from us (Pathans) is really bad. When I was in jail, one day my mother, father and one of my uncles came to see me there, and seeing my condition, my uncle started crying. So my father told him, ‘kaise Pathan ho yaar tum, roh rahe ho'” he further said.