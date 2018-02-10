After Twitter, Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram account gets HACKED – check out shocking pics

Hackers are not sparing Abhishek Bachchan on any social media platform. After breaking into his Twitter account and putting up random tweets, his Instagram account has now been cracked with shocking pictures going up since the last one hour. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say. Where one pic has Abhishek photobombing Amitabh Bachchan’s pic with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The other one has a caption that says, “I love you Katrina Kaif.” The hackers have also posted the flag of Palestine, dropping a hint about their intention.

Abhishek isn’t the first celeb who has fallen prey to this hacking business. Anupam Kher, Nimrat Kaur’s Twitter accounts too got hacked and interestingly, all three were a part of the gathering hosted in honour of Israeli PM. Probably, that is the reason why the hackers have taken charge of the only few who were there in the group selfie with the PM who is accused of allegedly killing innocent lives. If you remember, even Ajaz Khan had tweeted to Big B saying, “@SrBachchan sir he is killer he kill so many children and so many innocents today I lost respect for u and everyone in this pic.” although he got trolled later for disrespecting the actor as well as the constitution.

It’s left to see how will Abhishek Bachchan and the Bollywood clan get hold of these hackers; although Abhishek didn’t create much fuss on knowing his Twitter account got hacked. In stead, he quickly managed to get back his access and only joked about the whole issue saying, “Yes, yes my account got hacked. Quite chuffed that they thought me interesting enough actually . All sorted out now and back to normal. Well, as normal as it can get. Thank you for your concern.”