After Varun Dhawan,Taapsee Pannu to now star opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Shaad Ali’s next

Taapsee Pannu‘s upcoming film, Judwaa 2,0 also starring Varun Dhawna and Jacqueline hasn’t hit theaters yet and she has another exciting news for all fans. The actress is all set embark on another journey with Shaad Ali and Diljit Dosanjh! The movie is based on real life hockey player, also ex-captain, Sandeep Singh and the woman who inspired him. While it could be a biopic, the film is only based on one of his chapters of his life. “It’s a beautifully woven love story about two ace hockey players, where the woman helps the man achieve his dream and go on to lead the country. It’s a romantic journey of loss and love, dreams and hope,” reveals a source while speaking with Mirror. Also Read: Judwaa 2 trailer: Varun Dhawan’s twin act amps up the dhamal and entertainment quotient – watch video

As per reports on Mumbai mirror, In 2006, Sandeep Singh was all set to join the team that was leaving for Germany for the World Cup when he got severely injured by an accidental gun shot while by travelling by train. The injury almost paralyzed him, he was on the wheelchair for nearly two years. That very man, who couldn’t even walk went on to become the man of the tournament at Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2009! He bagged a silver medal at thereafter at the CommoWeath games 2010 Delhi. That’s not all, he went to become the lead scorer between 2013 – 2015 in the Indian Hockey League. 178! That’s his total number of international goals. Taapsee plays that character who stands by him through the toughest years of his life. Interestingly, she will play a hockey player too. She is the one who pushes him to taken on the sport again.

Both actors – Taapsee and Diljit will go through intense training for hockey under professionals. The film is set to go on floors on October 4th. The film will be produced by Chitrangada Singh and Sneha Rajani. After hearing that inspiring story we bet filming it is going to be one hell of journey!