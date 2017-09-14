After winning over Bollywood, Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan to entertain Russia next

This year has been a year of sleeper hits, and one such hit happened to be Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The remake of the Tamil hit Kalayana Samayal Saadham, the romcom stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pendekar in the lead. The movie wowed everyone with its humorous story, risque premise and the incredible chemistry between the leads, and has turned out to be a decent hit. Now Eros, who has produced the movie, is trying to spread the boundaries of its reach, going beyond the borders.

The production company had tweeted that they will be releasing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in Russia in 22 screens over 16 cities. Not just that, the movie will be released with a Russian voiceover, #shubhmangalsaavdhan to release in Russia with Russian voice over for the 1st time in 22 screens in 16 cities, which they claim is done for the first time. Hope Russians, who have been a fan of Raj Kapoor movies as well as Mithun Chakraborthy, enjoy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan as much as we did.

Coming to the movie, directed by RS Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan pairs Ayushmann and Bhumi for the second time after the immensely sweet Dum Laga Ke Haisha (which also happened to be Bhumi’s debut movie). SMS also happens to be their second success of the year, after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The director has also spoken about having a sequel to the movie. Speaking to IANS, Prasanna had said, “Definitely, I have already told a story to Aanandji (producer Aanand L. Rai). It will be very interesting. We were waiting for audience’s response — whether they want to listen to the next story or not, and we have received feedback from the audience. They loved Ayushmann and Bhumi’s characters in the film, so definitely a sequel will happen. When I was making the Tamil film, that time I conceived the idea of a sequel. I feel, it will be really funny. Right now there is only an idea and we will start working on a script. That will take time.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan revolves around Ayushmann and Bhumi’s characters who fall in love and plan to get married. But the twist in the tale comes when the groom discovers that he suffers from erectile dysfunction.