After winning over India, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium to now release in Africa and South America

Irrfan Khan-starrer “Hindi Medium” is set to release in parts of Asian markets, rest of Europe, parts of South America and some parts of Africa.

“Hindi Medium”, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and “Tanu Weds Manu” fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over Rs 12 crore overseas in international markets like Britain, the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

It is now to set foot into unconventional markets on foreign shores.

“‘Hindi Medium’ is a very relevant story for the audience in the overseas market… the subject hits the right chord without being too preachy,” Vibha Chopra, Head at Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition), said in a statement.

Chopra added: “While ‘Hindi Medium’ has made inroads in many traditional markets, we are keen to take it to non-traditional overseas markets too. Despite all the clutter of films that surrounded ‘Hindi Medium’ in the overseas market, it becomes even more imperative that a great movie like this isn’t lost.”

Released in India on May 19, the story of “Hindi Medium” revolves around a couple who want to give their daughter the best education, so that she becomes accepted by the elite in society.