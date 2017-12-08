Ahaan Panday, Ananya Pandey come together to celebrate Deanne Panday’s birthday with Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez

Deanne Panday, the author of I’m Not Stressed, and Shut Up and Train celebrated her birthday yesterday. The party was a glittering affair with the presence of celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur. Sohail Khan was also present at the birthday bash. Atul Agnihotri and wife Alvira joined the party too. Kim Sharma was also spotted at the do in a black shirt and silver blue short skirt. Waluscha De Sousa made an entry with her designer and close friend, Ashley Rebello. Lara Dutta joined the celebration with husband Mahesh Bhupathi. Deanne’s son Ahaan Panday and niece Ananya Pandey were also present there.

The event was glamorous. The stars graced the birthday party and enjoyed to the fullest. Ahaan kissing Deanne was the cutest one from all the pictures. Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya flaunted a shiny black playsuit for the do, while cousin brother, Ahaan, grooved in a casual black jacket, white T-shirt and faded black chinos. Ananya and Ahaan had recently made their debut at the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante along with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter. Here are some images from the birthday bash that will give you all the party mood…

In the meantime, rumours have it that Ananya is all set to make her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. A source had revealed to us exclusively, “The makers had shortlisted a lot of candidates for Student of the Year 2, but looks like they have nearly signed Ananya Pandey for the part. She fits the part perfectly and the team is really excited about this talented, new actress. Advance talks are underway and an announcement is being awaited.” And if her classy appearances are anything to go by, then we are damn sure she is going to set the big screen on fire! By the looks of it, Ahaan and Ananya can be a good competition to other star kids!