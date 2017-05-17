Ahem! Anushka Shetty declares Prabhas to be sexier than Rana Daggubati – watch video

Fans all over the world want them to get together right now! There’s no one word to describe their chemistry – they are cute, sizzling, sexy and adorable together! Recently, they weaved magic together as they portrayed a royal pair of a fictional kingdom. Obviously we are talking about Anushka Shetty and Prabhas! Post Baahubali 2‘s roaring success, the two have found huge fan base. As Amarendra Baahubali and Devasena, they re-defined royalty! Prabhas as the royal, powerful king of Mahishmati was a sight to behold, not far behind was Anushka Shetty who made her presence not only because of her beauty but also because of her strength and aura! Of screen, the two share an equally warm bond, so much so there are rumours of them dating. And now Anushka has made a BIG confession! In a recent interview, she declared Prabhas to be sexier than Rana Daggubati. It didn’t even take her a second to choose! Ahem! Ahem! What’s cooking Prabhas and Anushka? Not that we are complaining. We are hoping these two get together! They are currently the most talked about pair in the world, no exaggeration! Check out the big confession here:

so, what do you think? Who is sexier between Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva? We bet it’s hard to choose between two hot hunks who transformed phenomenally for their roles! Remember the climax scene, when they took off their shirts. While the scene was action packed, it was unbelievably hot too!