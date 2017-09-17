Ahil’s presence at Da-Bangg tour brought back a sweet memory for Salman Khan – watch videos

Salman Khan is currently touring with his entourage around the world as part of The Da-Bangg concert. As he was performing in Birmingham today, he saw a visual that reminded him of old times and he got nostalgic.

Along with Salman, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her son Ahil are also touring the world. The actor shared two videos; in one of which we see a fan who has his kid seated on his shoulders so that the child can get a better view. And another one has Arpita holding Ahil in her arms as the concert is going on. The real gold lies in the caption of the two videos. Salman wrote that these videos reminded him him of the time when he carried his sister on his shoulders at a Michael Jackson concert, in the year 1997. How cute!

Check out the tweets by the actor here:

How time flies. its Arpita now carrying Ahil at the show. God bless. pic.twitter.com/KNgY2IrrTk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2017

This reminds me of 1996 Micheal Jackson concert where I carried Arpita on my shoulders for the entire show #memories #SKinUK pic.twitter.com/Zb8YalLsoY — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2017

Along with Salman, performing at the concert are Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi, Manish Paul, Baadshah.

Salman had just wrapped up shooting for his film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi before flying off to UK. Upon his visit, Salman was also honoured by UK’s House of Commons with an award for outstanding achievement for Global Diversity.

Tiger Zinda Hai is prepping up for late 2017 release and makers hope to finish the post-production before the D-Day. The movie is a sequel to his hit 2012 film, Ek Tha Tiger. Katrina Kaif also reprises her role from the

first along with Salman.

Earlier in the day we shared with you a picture of Salman spending quality time with his nephew. And now these videos. The actor is truly a doting uncle.