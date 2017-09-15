Ahil trolls Salman Khan while having breakfast in London – watch video

Salman Khan is in London for his concert Da-Bangg – The Tour. Apart from other celebs who’ll be accompanying him for the concert, his nephew Ahil Sharma, too, has accompanied him. Recently, Salman Khan shared two videos of Ahil on Twitter where the two are seen having breakfast together. The highlight of the video is Ahil Sharma as he very effortlessly trolls Salman Khan. These will make you smile instantly! In fact, the actor is beside himself doing so. You can see how he is loving the way Ahil is teasing him with food.

Salman and Ahil is one mama-bhanja jodi that we love to watch over and over again. Often, they have made for excellent frames – both for stills and videos. It’s as if the actor can’t get enough of his nephew. A few days ago, both of them were rolling on the floor. The actor was singing Sultan’s title track while rolling on the floor and it was one adorable video. Check out the videos right here…

With Ahil in London over breakfast . pic.twitter.com/1Fwx1vGVFy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 15, 2017

Salman has wrapped up the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi a few days back. The film will release on December 22. He announced the same on Twitter recently,

Leaving #AbuDhabi after a great schedule of 50 days for #TigerZindaHai, had a wonderful time . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 14, 2017

Salman went to London after that as his Da-Bangg Tour will now take place in the UK. Sonakshi, who is also part of his troop, welcomed him in London saying,

See you in LONDON!!! Hud hud dabangg dabangg dabangg dabangg #dabanggtourUKhttps://t.co/9ijVmL0Gfd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 14, 2017

Hope to see Ahil on stage now.