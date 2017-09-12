AIB’s The Bollywood Diva song: Kangana Ranaut takes on Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in this ‘vagina’ rant

Love her or hate her, Kangana Ranaut is ensuring you won’t be able to ignore her and that too in the most entertaining manner. She teamed up with AIB to come up with a hilarious video titled, ‘The Bollywood Diva Song,’ and with it shattered every stereotype that has ever been attached to the Bollywood diva. Don’t trust us? Well sample this…Kangana plays Priya, the lead actress of a film. However, her director refuses to identify her until she reminds him that she is the love interest, which is when he acknowledges her presence as someone who is there with the hero. And when she argues that since her character is that of a physicist, it would be rather odd for her to mouth titillating lines, the director belittles her opinion as one would of a child and sends her away, calling her ‘cute’ to her face and a ‘diva’ behind it.

She then decides to change the lyrics of the raunchy number and her version of the Chhittiyaan kalaiyaan ve song will leave you in splits. Titled ‘Coz I have a vagina rey, the song is a dig at the double standards when it comes to actresses as opposed to the actors. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the song and you will finally know as to why are we going gaga over it already…

So before you go all ROFL, please tell us you were smart enough to get all the references to the popular stars in the video. Like that point when she calls out Shah Rukh Khan for featuring his film’s actress’ name before his in the opening credits but still taking home a fatter paycheque at the end of the day. The potshot on actors romancing actresses half their age and terming it paedophilia is so savage to be honest! When was the last time that an actress was so unabashed about taking on the biggies? Frankly, we don’t even remember when was the first time any actress dared to do so. And then came the absolute burn with lyrics that went, “Papa ne tujhko launch kiya ve, Main boli toh tune taunt kiya ve, tu karti victim play.” With this, she not only took on Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar but also all those who called her out for speaking about her personal life in public. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli slams Zarina Wahab for defending Aditya Pancholi – read tweets)

But apart from these personal potshots too, Kangana’s video addresses a lot of burning issues. Like actresses trying to shatter the glass ceiling, but immediately being silenced by the men, while being termed as ‘feminazi.’ The song also takes a sly dig at the shelf life of an actress as opposed to that of an actor. And, don’t know if you got the reference or not but that part where the actor proves his generosity by saying that they have made the actress into a modern ladki by giving her cigarettes and gaalis is so true of films these days. Such a skewed sense of modernism!

However, the manner in which the video ends, proves what happens to those who dare to speak up. But, on the contrary, Kangana is here to stay and she is shouting so from rooftops.