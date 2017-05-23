Airport Diaries: Deepika, Aishwarya, Sonam, and Kriti make a stylish splash on the runway with their cool travel wear – View Pics

Airports are starry runways for tinsel town denizens. Don’t get us wrong. Red carpet styles do excite us but there’s something much more relatable with travel style of these celebrities. Meshing elements of comfort and style in one perfect ensemble, celebrities all over the world have undertaken the ardent and novice task of sprucing our travel wear. While we may not be regular globetrotters, they say the best vacations do begin with a well-packed suitcase! Traveling comfortably while looking chic is a knack that’s aptly demonstrated by our tinsel townies. Drawing style inspirations, we see no reason why these celeb styles can’t bag a place in our wardrobes. And this thriving style segment is called ‘Airport fashion!’ Overrated much? You bet..but totally worth it!

This week, the actors who decided to dole out style lessons with their impeccable #OOTD and #OOTN for traveling, include beauties like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. But the dapper men of the tinsel town, who have taken the onus of elevating the much-understated men’s fashion, included Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with casual styles, some noteworthy takeaways from the celeb travel style kit includes accessorizing your look with some of the chic-est backpacks, wardrobe essential white trainers, a longline jacket, and a cap! Curious, much? Let’s delve in and check out as to who wore what and how!

Deepika Padukone



Leaving a hot trail behind at the International Film Festival in Cannes, Deepika Padukone rushed back to the city in a glorious colorful fringe jacket from Tim Ryan Knit, paired with a casual pair of high-waist denims and a white tank tucked in neatly. A pair of boots, nude pink lips, black round shades and soft wavy hair left down open rounded up her cool travel look.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



Stunning the world for the 16th time in a row at the International Film Festival in Cannes, red carpet veteran Aishwarya created quite a stir this time with her back-to-back spectacular looks! Returning from Cannes with her adorable daughter Aaradhya in tow, Aishwarya, too, played up her basics of a black tank and fitted denims with a floral Roberto Cavalli denim blazer from their Spring collection. She sported minimal make-up of pink lips, delicately lined eyes and hair left open.

Sonam Kapoor



Leaving for Cannes, the last Indian diva of the L’Oreal club to stun the audience in Cannes, Sonam went all monochrome with a Super Girl white cropped shirt from her signature brand, Rheson with flared pants from Ellery. A pair of large heart earrings by Suhani Pittie, tan bucket bag from Viange Vintage, sleek straight hair and ombre shades rounded up her fuss-free travel look.

Shraddha Kapoor



Summer whites got a new lease of life with Shraddha’s take on the travel style!The Half Girlfriend actress was snapped wearing a white tee paired superbly with distressed boyfriend denims, white trainers, and a white backpack.

Kriti Sanon



Currently promoting her upcoming romantic drama, Raabta, Kriti Sanon chose a bright yellow boho style Since 1988 maxi and paired it well with Zara sandals. We absolutely love the easy vibes that this look exudes – a must have this summer for all you maxi dress lovers!

Parineeti Chopra



Every wardrobe seems incomplete without a playsuit! Showing just the right way to play up the travel look, the Meri Pyaari Bindu actress wore a blue jumpsuit and threw on a sleeveless black shrug with a pair of slip-ons.

Shah Rukh Khan



Reinventing his looks and looking handsome every time, King Khan has taken a liking to frayed tees and camouflage cargos sporting them on quite a few occasions. Pairing this look with metallic sneakers, SRK made us fall in love with him all over again!

Shahid Kapoor



The Padmavati actor, who has been rapidly climbing the fashion charts for his sartorial and edgy sense of style, was snapped at the airport wearing a grey tee with frayed denims and a large headband.

Sushant Singh Rajput



This is one millennial who has been soaring high with his contemporary sense of style, blending comfort seamlessly. Wearing a muscle tee from Angelos Frentzo with denims from Dsquared2 and sneakers from Leather Crown, Sushant Singh Rajput cut out quite a dapper picture at the airport.

Traveling is fun and donning a celeb-inspired look will only elevate your vacay mood further. Snag these looks and be your own kind of celebrity by drawing a signature style and watch those heads turn in admiration as you hit the road or the runway!