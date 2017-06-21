Airport Style: Katrina Kaif shows us how dressing down can still be the chicest thing around!

Glamorous and gorgeous could well be her middle names! We are of course talking about Katrina Kaif. With a flawless skin, lithe frame and long tresses, Katrina Kaif belts style lessons that range from some classic and timeless cuts and silhouettes in colors that are often safe and sound. Rarely the one to go OTT, it’s only recently that we have seen the Tiger Zinda Hai actress go risqué in tandem with her go-to fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri. While the tinsel town actors dress to impress upon us, all that’s in vogue, Katrina Kaif certainly adheres to being comfortable first and lent a lesson or two in blending comfort with style with her recent airport look.

While most of her contemporaries prefer to dress up for their airport shenanigans, Katrina Kaif sauntered with a whiff of seriously understated simplicity, making the look click and how. Here’s how she aced the airport look.

What Katrina Kaif Wore

Going back to basics with a white tank top, frayed and patched denims, and a black shrug, Katrina rounded up her look with a pair of white sneakers and shades.

Leaving her hair open, Katrina looked stunning indeed!

BL Style Verdict

Showing us just the way how dressed down can still be the chicest thing around; Katrina Kaif’s fuss-free look is indeed relatable!

BL Airport Style Rating

Going chic and easy, Katrina Kaif walks on by with a perfect style score of 4.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is gearing for the release of musical adventure romantic comedy film, Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor that releases on 14th July.