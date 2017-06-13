Airport Style this week: Mira Rajput makes a fashion faux pas but Deepika, Ranveer, Kangana, Jacqueline and Sidharth save the day!

Throwing in comfort with some fine elements of quirk and vogue, this week Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Jhanvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani seamlessly nailed airport fashion. With their sartorial offerings, these divas strode with confidence and a certain flair of elegance. But trust the tinsel town men to amp up the glamour quotient with their spunk and the boys who allowed their airport style to speak volumes included Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra.

While we may not be regular globetrotters but the idea to dress stylishly a la celeb style is appealing nonetheless. Imparting lessons in slaying trends of athleisure or pulling off style like pairing cute dresses with white sneakers, along with some must-have accessories like a backpack, sunglasses to hide the jet-lagged eyes. Let’s zoom in to see who fared the best in this week’s celeb airport style files.

Kangana Ranaut

Wearing Zara separates featuring a striped top, white blazer, and pants, Kangana polished off her look with a Burberry bag, shades, and strappy sandals.

BL Style Verdict

Hail the Queen of tinsel town and her insanely awesome sense of style as she looked striking in her striped and white-washed avatar! She was styled by Ami Patel.

Deepika Padukone

Wearing a solid powder blue cinched waist crop top from her brand, All About You By Deepika Padukone, and teamed with a pair of high-waist distressed denims, Deepika chose a delicate necklace, a pair of strong statement Chloe brown ankle boots with oversized tonal laces, a tan brown handbag and round shades to round up her look.

BL Style Verdict

Looking chic and crisp, Deepika Padukone doled out yet another classic lesson in simple-yet-elegant dressing and was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline sported a pink sweatshirt with fitted denims and white sneakers along with Gucci backpack and glasses.

BL Style Verdict

Going back to basics, Jacqueline’s simple-yet-chic look aptly interspersed by the wardrobe essential backpack and white sneakers is quite appealing.

Jhanvi Kapoor

Pairing a white tee with powder blue wide striped pants, Jhanvi sported a brown handbag and sandals.

BL Style Verdict

Going casual but playing with stripes in an unusual way, Jhanvi endeared us to her airport look and we have bookmarked those pants on our shopping wishlist!

Rani Mukerji

Jetting out of Mumbai, Rani was snapped wearing a jersey Michael Kors jumpsuit teamed with a fringe tote and tan sandals.

BL Style Verdict

Stunning us with her svelte avatar, Rani Mukerji’s jumpsuit look sure made everyone jumpy but her sandals failed to blend and we were a tad disappointed!

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor

While Mira was snapped pairing a basic black tee with white floral embellished denim capris and bright yellow slip-ons and rounded up the look with a black tote and shades, Shahid chose a casual look of distressed white denims and a grey tee.

BL Style Verdict

We reckon Mira Rajput wasn’t kidding when she expressed her inability to grasp the concept of celeb airport style on her debut on Koffee With Karan 5. While her basic look of denims and the tee is perfect, the floral yellow slip-ons spoil the look and rob the subtle aesthetic appeal of the denims.

Disha Patani

Sporting a tank top with linen lounge pants and white shoes, Disha threw on a jacket and a Burberry handbag to round up her look.

BL Style Verdict

A laidback look done well, Disha Patani looks innately comfortable and blends comfort and style effortlessly.

Sidharth Malhotra

Teaming a basic white tee with a pair of grey tracks, Sidharth chose a patched black jacket and quirky colourful shoes to round up his travel look.

BL Style Verdict

Treading safely with his refined style game, Sidharth threw us a curveball with his experimental style game and we quite like what we see!

Ranveer Singh

Sporting a black tee over crotch drop skinny pants with ribbed details on the sides, Ranveer slipped into a leather jacket and crisp black boots and rounded up the look with red-rimmed shades.

BL Style Verdict

Opting for a good old biker boy look, which is normal but doing just the way he does it, Ranveer Singh pulled off this off-duty look insanely!

And week after week, as we create a lookbook of the celeb airport style files, we do realize that, while it’s utmost essential to pack that bikini or a summer dress or a sarong on your summer sojourn, it’s also important to plan your travel look well in advance. Don’t you agree?