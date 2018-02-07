Aishwarya enjoys Pizza date with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya – view pics

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Australia along with wifey Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and adorable daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor recently celebrated her 42nd birthday there with the closest family members (Aish and Aaradhya). The trio were recently spotted enjoying pizza and coffee at a local hangout place in Australia. By looking the pictures, we must say that the celeb couple have kept aside their super-stardom status aside and are enjoying quality time with their daughter like a normal family.

As per a leading portal, the Australia trip was a part of Aishwarya’s professional work. “Aishwarya has a brand event in Sydney and Abhishek and Aaradhya decided to accompany her. They will be staying back to celebrate his birthday after the event and then return to Mumbai. They fly to Sydney on February 1, reach on 2nd and the event is on the 3rd. They will stay back a couple of days after that after bringing in Abhishek’s birthday on February 5th and return on the 7th. Ash had first visited Sydney last year solo, for a brand event and loved the city. She wants to show it around to Abhishek and Aaradhya.” (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima has a very sweet gift for Abhishek Bachchan; view pic)

The source further said, “Abhishek will begin shooting after a gap of almost two years for Aanand L Rai’s Manmarziyan and Aishwarya will get busy while shooting the songs for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanne Khan. So both wanted to spend some time together, along with Aaradhya, before life becomes hectic for both again.” Post Fanne Khan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has two more films with KriArj Entertainment. With one being Raat Aur Din remake, the other will be Jasmine, which will be helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh.