Aishwarya, Amitabh, SRK, Aamir, Ranveer greet Sachin Tendulkar at his film’s screening and we have it captured in 5 clicks

The nation is desperately awaiting the release of Sachin: A Billion Dreams and so is Bollywood. After all, everyone has umpteen memories attached to the God Of Cricket for we have all seen him rise and fall and then rise again. Oh, how we have missed cheering “Sachin!! Sachin!!” from the stands ever since he’s retired? Precisely the reason why nobody thought twice before celebrating this big moment of Sachin: A Billion Dreams with the man himself at the grand premiere of his film, which was last night. Where B-townies right from Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh lined up to greet the legend of Cricket. The sports fraternity too was equally enthusiastic as they rooted for their biggest inspiration in troop. Trust me, it looked like the whole of fraternity had come together to pay a tribute to Sachin in person last night. Also read: Check out the invites of Sachin: A Billion Dreams grand premier – view pics

One such priceless moment from the grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams was when Amitabh Bachchan didn’t realise how engrossed he was while talking to Sachin. A picture of Bachchan giving an advice or two to Sachin has just come to us and it looks so damn genuine. Same for Aishwarya who looked heavenly in that shimmery black saree, as she walked up to Sachin to exchange humble greetings. However, the highlight of the night has to be when Ranveer and Aamir embraced Sachin with a tight hug…

Here, check em all out below:

Others who made it to this legendary premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams included – Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, newly engaged Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Asha Bhosale. Not to mention, we also loved how Sachin’s family played beautiful hosts to these biggies in attendance. All in all, this premiere was as grand as Sachin: A Billion Dreams and the pictures are here for proof.