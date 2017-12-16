[Photos] Aishwarya, Shah Rukh Khan come to cheer for Aaradhya and AbRam at their school annual day function

You know how special an annual day function is for every kid in school. I mean, I remember when I was in school, how desperately I would wait for my turn to go on stage, just to be the first one to spot my parents sitting in the crowd and see if they are watching me perform. It was such a moment of pride to look at their happy faces. Well, Aaradhya and AbRam got to live one such lucky day yesterday. Yes, It was their annual day function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and their doting parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to make this into a memorable occasion by taking time out of their busy schedules to only watch their junior stars perform. One look at the above picture and you will know what we are trying to say.

Aaradhya was dressed like a doll in a red-white frock paired with a similar coloured striped stockings. Of course, she was playing one of the cartoon characters but it’s hard to guess which one was she playing. Dora? Pinky? You can drop your guesses in the comments below. As far as AbRam is concerned, he was seen wearing an all black attire which we believe had additional mask and props to go with, while he hit the stage. The fact Shah Rukh, Ash, Abhishek came to root for their little one’s only proves how even celebrity lives are as ordinary as ours and how even they long to celebrate such special occasions with their kids. Like how Shah Rukh had once said, the reason why he enjoys AbRam’s company is because he gets to relive his own childhood. Here, check out all the pictures below:

Others who were seen at this annual day function included Karisma Kapoor with her kids, Sussanne Khan, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Dabboo Ratnani and Juhi Chawla. Indeed, it was one starry affair with who’s who of Bollywood in attendance. Keep watching this space for more updates.