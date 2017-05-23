Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have come straight out of a fairytale – View pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya are one mother-daughter duo we can never get enough of! At the Cannes red carpet this year too, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya looked as pretty as princesses. It has been a couple of days since Ash walked the red carpet but internet cannot get over this adorable picture of Ash and Aaradhya from cannes. They look really pretty and this pic will give you major ‘fairytale’ vibes. Just look at the mother – daughter duo! Aishwarya looks like a stunning queen and Aaradhya looks like a princess. She is growing up too quickly… don’t you think so? When Ash and Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport while heading to Cannes, more than Ash, it was daughter Aaradhya who was enjoying all the media attention! She happily posed for the shutterbugs and the paparazzi was more than happy to capture her beautiful smile. (ALSO READ: This candid video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from Cannes 2017 is going viral for all the right reasons)

Aishwarya walked the red carpet at Cannes 2017 this year and just like every year, she looked spectacular! This blue ensemble, especially, reminded most of us of Disney’s princess, Elsa. Out of all the outfits she donned at the red carpet this year, this one was the most liked! Also, just like last time, she decided to experiment with her look this time too. While she sported purple lips last year without giving a damn about what people say, she wore orange lipstick this year and carried it off in style. Daughter Aaradhya accompanied her for a photo session few minutes before Ash walked the red carpet, and she looked pretty in the pink frock. Looks like this picture was taken then. They look effortlessly beautiful! What do you guys think?