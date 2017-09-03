Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor begin shooting for Fanney Khan – view pic

And finally the shoot of Fanney Khan begins! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are going to be seen in a film together after so long and that’s a reason big enough for us to look forward to this film. Anil on Sunday shared the photograph of the film’s clapboard on Twitter and said that the shoot has commenced. “And here’s the clap that marks the beginning of something new and very very special! First days the best days! ‘Fanney Khan’. Shoot begins,” he captioned the image.

And here’s the clap that marks the beginning of something new & very very special! First days the best days! #FanneyKhan #ShootBegins pic.twitter.com/XhAMGbUiPn — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 3, 2017



The film will bring Aishwarya and Anil together on the big screen after almost two decades. They had previously shared screen space in the 2000 film “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai” and the 1999 hit musical “Taal”. (ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meets up with the Fanney Khan team at a suburban venue – view HQ pics!)

A first look into the film — as shared by Anil — earlier this year saw him dressed in a blingy golden jacket singing his heart out as a spotlight shone on him. An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”, “Fanney Khan” will be directed by Atul Manjrekar and will star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao.

Earlier, it was reported that R. Madhavan may be cast opposite Aishwarya, and subsequently, it sparked talks that the actress was upset over it as she was keen on Rajkummar instead. The film also stars Divya Dutta in an important role. All eyes will be on this project after Ash’s superb outing with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…