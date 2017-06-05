It’s confirmed! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor to reunite after 17 years in Fanney Khan

We were among the first ones to tell you that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor were likely to team up for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming movie – Fanney Khan. And now it’s CONFIRMED that the duo will be sharing the screen space after a gap of 17 long years in this movie! Prernaa Arora, who is co-producing the film with Arjun N Kapoor and Rakeysh was quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “We go on the floors by the year-end. It is a happy, slice-of-life film.We approached Aishwarya for the part and are glad she agreed to come on-board.” So yes, it is finally happening! I am sure it’s going to be such a delight for all those who have been wanting to see them come together on the big screen again after Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000) and Taal (1999). To be honest, they weren’t really a sensational pair but Ash and Anil were one of the unconventional pairs of those times. (ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star opposite Anil Kapoor in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan?)

In case if you have been wondering what Fanney Khan is all about, it is a comedy musical. The film was suppose to be an official remake of Everybody’s Famous! directed in English and Dutch by Dominique Deruddere. However, it is now learnt that the team is making changes to the script. Anil was last seen in Dil Dhadakne Do where he played Ranveer Singh’s dad. As for Aishwarya, this is the first film that she has signed after Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was a box office hit last Diwali. Though she has been in the news for another film with hubby Abhishek Bachchan, she hasn’t really made any confirmations about it as of now.

Anyway, talking about this latest development, how excited are you to see Ash and Anil reunite after 17 years? Tell us below!