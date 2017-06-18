Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhya twin their sneakers at the airport – view HQ pics!

They are a totally adorable mom and daughter duo. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen at the Mumbai airport last night with daughter, Aradhya. They will join dad Abhishek Bachchan who is already in New York and have a small family vacation. Post that, they will visit London for a break and extended holiday. Aishwarya was dressed in black denims, top, a big shrug and white sneakers. Aradhya wore a white top with blue denims and white shoes. Her trademark hairband was there too. Aishwarya carried a roomy maroon tote that could fit in her entire world. We would love to own that bag! (Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan about working with wife Aishwarya Rai: We are still in talks)

The lady totally nailed it in Cannes this year and Aradhya was her constant companion. We cannot get over their picture in the ballerina outfits. Abhishek Bachchan is teaming up with his Refugee director JP Dutta for Paltan, and this is a perfect time for a break. Just check out the snaps…

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also reportedly busy reading scripts and might make an announcement soon. There was buzz about her doing Mani Ratnam's film with Ram Charan but the parties denied the reports. She made a smashing impression as Saba Talyar Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The lady rocked the French Riviera and her sartorial outing was one of the best ever. Aradhya too is growing up to be a pretty lady. She is not so shy anymore with the paparazzi and we cannot get over her cute pink jacket in these pics. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…