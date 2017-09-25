Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon – Check out the best and worst dressed celebs at the Vogue Women of the Year Awards 2017

The Vogue Women of the Year Awards this year was surely a star-studded event. But where there are stars walking down the red carpet, there is the fashion police. The event marked the 10th Anniversary of the magazine and the who’s who of Bollywood gathered to add glamour to the night. B-townies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Athiya Shetty were seen dressed in their stylish best to celebrate the strong, independent, fierce face of women and men at the award show. While everyone dressed in their stylish best, there were a few who failed to impress us with their styling. Check out the best-dressed celebs who shined bright on the red carpet:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress was seen casting a spell of black magic right from the moment she stepped on the red carpet wearing a sequined feather gown by Faiz Zariwala. What we love the most about this attire was the long trail which elevated the look further. While we are totally digging this look, we wish Aish had experimented with her attire this time.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle won hearts with her simple-yet-elegant red carpet attire. The actress walked in wearing a tangerine dress by Anita Shroff and paired it with a contrasting green clutch for the night. It wouldn’t be wrong to call her the king of bright solid colors. The actress is known to pull off these bright shades with ease. Earlier, too, during the recently concluded season of Koffee with Karan, Twinkle grabbed eyeballs as she made an appearance in an electric pink blazer which got a thumbs up from the fashion police.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka shines bright at the red carpet. The actress opted for a one-shoulder silver gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock with feather detailing towards the bottom. What we love the most about this look is how Anushka opted for a sleek ponytail which elevated the dress further. Sporting minimal makeup and accessories for the night, Anushka let her attire do all the talking for her.

Athiya Shetty

While we usually see actresses pull off a solid red gown with an interesting cut to it, Athiya manages to make sheer work in red. The star kid was seen donning a body-hugging gown by Sachin and Babi with rose embroidery and a sheer veil towards the bottom. Athiya has always been a fashion police favourite for her unique styling. Athiya gets a thumbs up for her vintage look for the award show.

While these actresses left us stunned with their impeccable styling and diversity on the red carpet, there were a few whose cringe-worthy dress landed them in the worst-dressed category. Check out who could do with a new stylist:

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi’s hot pink gown missing the ‘hot’ factor. While we are totally digging the fit of this creation by Basil Soda. The overuse of golden embroidery on the electric pink gown fails to work together. This attire would have worked wonders if it had a different base color. To make things worse, she opted for a horrifying lip color with the smoky eyes which was a makeup blunder.

Kriti Sanon

We wonder what was Kriti thinking when she opted for lycra for a red carpet event. The one-shoulder dress by Shivan and Narresh fails to create the magic it intended to and ends up being a disaster. The caged pattern, too, seems like a misfit with this attire. Apart from the attire, Kriti’s make-up too was a complete put-off. The cakey look and the nude lips fail to impress us.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia’s fringe will make you cringe. The actress’s this attire could easily be confused for a drape or a theatre curtain. This creation by Faraz Manan is definitely meme-worthy. This attire with a vintage touch was surely the wrong pick for the occasion. The dull makeup and the basic hairdo too fails to elevate the outfit in any manner.

Gauri Khan

While we saw B-town beauties flaunt their floor-length gowns at the red carpet, Gauri opted for a saree instead. Looking at the above picture, we really wish she didn’t. Gauri is generally seen playing it safe and sports black for most occasions. She shuffled things up for the award show and failed miserably. The maroon blouse with the pastel blue saree and a grey border is a complete mismatch. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s bonding on the Vogue Women Of The Year red carpet make us wish they do a film soon – watch video