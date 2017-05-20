Aishwarya Rai Bachchan justifies her infamous purple lipstick at Cannes 2016 – watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is getting a lot of positive reactions for her choice of outfits and style statements this year at Cannes 2017. Though her first dress was kinda okay, she really hit it out of the park with her second outfit – A Cinderella like gown that made her look like a Disney princess. Even her today’s outfit was very elegant, though it did remind us of Angelina Jolie in Maleficent and her orange lipstick was a bit distracting. However for the latter part, it is still quite forgivable when we remember the colour she wore as a lipstick last year.

Yes, that dreaded purple (or lilac, as Ash called it) lipstick, that made it look like Ash just ate jamun and came to Cannes. This lipstick fiasco happened on the third day of Cannes 2016, when she and her Sarbjit team were at the venue for the special screening of the movie. That lipstick later went to have a lot of memes on internet, one even comparing it to Joey’s Ichiban lipstick for men in the show FRIENDS.

During her current visit to Cannes 2017, Aishwarya was interviewed by senior journalist Anupama Chopra about the incident. In the video below, she revealed how hectic it was for her that day, as she had to take Aaradhya to the beach, and then make sure the Sarbjit team are all prepped up for the red carpet. Finally when her longtime stylist for Cannes was about to apply the makeup, she whipped up the purple lipstick and had asked Ash’s opinion. Ash told her, ‘my face is your palette, do what you want’. And thus the tale of the purple lipstick was born, my dears!

However, at the end of the video, Ash does say that her Cannes experince til now has been extremely positive, and she just had one mantra – we will all go with the flow and you just enjoy the show.

Watch video…

Well, Ash, you have more than made up for last year with your terrific outfits at Cannes 2017.