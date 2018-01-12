Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous in a blue off shoulder gown – view pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a total stunner! The gorgeous actress has always turned heads whenever and wherever she goes, but wait till you see the pictures of her latest outing. The diva stepped out in a stunning blue off shoulder gown in Dubai and stole everyone’s hearts. The actress was attending an event in the gulf country, for which she left a couple of days back. As she entered the venue, she was greeted with a huge round of applause, to which Aishwarya reacted with a namastey. The beautiful lady waved to her fans and even posed for pictures, before taking to the stage.

Aishwarya wore a Mark Bumgarner blue gown for the event and we have to say she looked drop dead gorgeous! Her smile and her charm will surely steal your hearts. In fact, she even spoke to a few fans gathered to see the beautiful lady. Check out all the pictures and videos from the event right here and share with us our thoughts about her look in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – OMG! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan demand 10 crore as fee for Raat Aur Din remake?)

OMGggggggg OMGgggggg#AishwaryaRaiBachchan is tooooo much for this world pic.twitter.com/PheWm9bePJ — Aishwarya Rai Lover (@Ani_Loves_Aish) January 11, 2018

Just quietly blending into the background like an awkward sausage dog next to Aishwarya Rai… #AishwaryaRai @LonginesEq pic.twitter.com/ageqP5nUxY — Ragdolltheway (@MissusBojangles) January 11, 2018

Aishwarya Rai’s GRAND Entry In DUBAI Mall For Longines New Store Launch – Dubai Video https://t.co/BXiIBtNutK pic.twitter.com/20B0CnJYfP — Dubai Informer (@Dubaiinformer) January 11, 2018

On the professional front, Aishwarya is currently working on Fanne Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Apart from that, Ash will also reportedly be a part of Raat Aur Din remake and another thriller with KriArj Entertainment. The actress is also in talks with the same production company for a film titled Jasmine. As director of the film, Shree Narayan Singh revealed , “We are in the process of casting for Jasmine and are in discussions with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, it’s too soon to comment at this stage. Casting for a film is a creative process that cannot be rushed into. An official announcement will be made soon once things have been finalized.” Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates from Aishwarya’s life right here.