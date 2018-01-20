Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in a Sabyasachi saree at the First Ladies event – view pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has never failed to impress us with her fashion outings. In fact, she is the reigning queen of fashion in Bollywood. The actress was recently spotted in Delhi attending the First Ladies event and looked absolutely gorgeous. She chose to wear a grey Sabyasachi saree with embellishments and paired it up with a red blouse. Ash’s traditional look is absolutely stunning and we can’t take our eyes off her. This has literally made our evening! It’s unbelievable how effortlessly Ash looks so graceful and elegant in everything that she wears. Just recently, Ash blew our minds when she was twinning with Abhishek in black.

The actress even posed with Maneka Gandhi in one of the pictures. She even took selfies with some of her fans who were awestruck looking at her. I mean, look at her! We’d be surprised if you are able to focus at anything else at all! Every time Ash is spotted at an event or at the airport, fashionistas take note of how to look effortlessly stylish and elegant at all occasions. Also, the red lips compliment her overall look. We bet these pictures of the actress will make your weekend even better. (ALSO READ: This is NOT the first time that ex-lovers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were caught in one frame after their breakup)

Check out these pictures of Ash right here.

Doesn’t she look absolutely gorgeous? Tell us what you think in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.