Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes a quiet return to Mumbai with daughter Aaradhya after her spectacular outing at Cannes 2017 – View Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned home on Sunday night from her much-talked about trip to the 70th Cannes Film Festival along with daughter Aaradhya. Like always, Aishwarya held the little one’s hand while walking out of the airport. Though visibly tired, Aish looked quite content with her trip. Aaradha,too, looked in a playful mood. She seems to have started enjoying the paparazzi’s attention.

Aishwarya looked gorgeous as ever as she sported a denim on denim look at the airport. Aaradhya looked utterly cute in her mickey-mouse frock and red pumps.

As we know, Aishwarya was at the festival to represent L’Oreal and her film Devdas. The beautiful actress left everyone stunned with her choice of garments at the red carpet this year. Be it the three-tiered green ensemble that she wore on the first day, the whimsical Cinderella gown or the red off-shoulder number, Aish proved that she is the queen of Cannes.

Not only her outfits, it was her choice of lip colors too that caught everyone’s attention. From sunny orange, bright red, dark purple to chocolate brown – Aish daringly experimented with all the pop colors and nailed them. She was the first in Bollywood to sport a purple lipstick at an event so that way she has always been on the fore front of experimenting with fashion.

Though we will miss the excitement of seeing her in new gowns daily, we are glad to have her back in town. Aish please sign a film soon, we want to see more of your pretty face.