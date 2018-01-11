Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may be the leading lady in Jasmine

Speculations are rife that Anushka Sharma was offered KriArj Entertainment’s Jasmine. But recently, Anushka’s spokesperson rubbished rumours and said that producers had never offered Jasmine to Anushka. While the guessing game is still on, officials declare that nothing has been finalised at this point. Shree Narayan Singh, who is director of the movie, officially declared, “We are in the process of casting for Jasmine and are in discussions with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, it’s too soon to comment at this stage. Casting for a film is a creative process that cannot be rushed into. An official announcement will be made soon once things have been finalised.” Thus they confirm that they are in talks with Aishwarya. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma was never offered Jasmine, clarifies producer Prernaa Arora)

Previously, when rumours were rife about Anushka’s involvement in the movie, producer Prernaa Arora declined all the news and quoted, “Anushka Sharma is one of the finest actors of our time. Every producer wants her to helm their film. We had earlier expressed that it would be great to have her in Jasmine but we would like to clarify that we had never approached Anushka to do the film. The rumours are completely untrue and we vehemently refute this information.” Now, we can only wait, till the officials take a decision.

Jasmine is an out-of-the-box movie which deals with surrogacy. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame director, Shree Narayan Singh told Mumbai Mirror, “It is inspired by a real-life story of a woman in Gujarat who doesn’t want to have children but decides to become a surrogate mother for someone else. After a point, she gets attached to the child and wants the child back.”

For more deets, stay tuned with BollywoodLife…