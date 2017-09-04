Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Priyanka Chopra, which Bollywood beauty’s mag cover is HOTTER?

Two gorgeous women on the covers of this month’s mag covers are giving us major Monday motivation. Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely gorgeous on the mag covers of Vogue and Grazia, respectively. Both women looked super hot on the covers. While PeeCee went for bold red lips, Ash kept it simple with a subtle pink. Priyanka reminded us of her Aitraaz days and we’re totally digging the PJs that Ash wore for her cover shoot. We can’t decide which one of these hot actresses looked better. Both the covers made the fashion police at BollywoodLife really happy.

Priyanka’s look was all about glamour and hotness. Ash gave us our favourite look of the day with the PJs and those shoes. The best part was that she went with messy hair and redefined sexy. In fact, the mag put up another picture of Ash from the shoot which we absolutely love. There is a lot of pastel in Ash’s shoot which is one trend that has stuck with the fashionistas for a long time now. Priyanka nailed it with the red and black combination as she paired her red bikini top with red lips. What stood out for us was also her eye makeup. All beauty experts are going to love that perfect winged liner. (ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a HOT mess in this mag cover and we’re loving it – view pic)

Check out both the covers right here and vote to tell us which one of these Bollywood beauties you think looked hotter.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates.