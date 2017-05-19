A stylishly dressed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya have a day out in Cannes – view pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left for Cannes last night, looking pretty as ever in a fabulous trench coat. She was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. She touched down the city in today morning, and is making the best of her time – showing Aaradhya around. This is not Aaradhya’s first time at Cannes – she has seen the city with her mom already. But it is a beautiful city hosting the most prestigious film festival – so you can’t have enough of it.

Pictures of Aishwarya taking out Aaradhya in Cannes have surfaced on the internet, and we can’t stop gushing over how flawless the actress is looking. No wonder she has been a regular at Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador of L’oreal Paris. Like we earlier discussed, Aaradhya has become quite a camera savvy. She has started posing for the paparazzi, like never before, and we are loving the charisma that she has. After posing cutely at the Mumbai airport, she did not shy away from the camera in Cannes either. She even waved at the camera like her mom. Aish was looking absolutely stunning in a waist length white trench coat. We are loving the collection of trench coats that Aishwarya is showing off. Aaradhya was dressed in a floral forck and was looking lovely.

Aishwarya will walk the red carpet on May 19 and May 20. On May 20 she will even showcase her iconic film Devdas L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema. Interestingly, it is Devdas that brought Aish to Cannes Film Festival for the first time in 2002. Life has indeed come full circle for her. Also Read: Touchdown Cannes! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives with her daughter Aaradhya

Other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amy Jackson, Mallika Sherawat, Shruti Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor are also attending Cannes Film Festival this year. Stay tuned for more updates.