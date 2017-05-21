Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talks about her 16 years at Cannes, paparazzi’s love for Aaradhya and her next project – read deets here

It’s that time of the year again. Bollywood beauties are taking the Internet by storm, thanks to their red carpet appearances at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Deepika Padukone walked first and then, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s time to walk the walk. She did and how! Wearing a pretty princess gown, she looked gorgeous. But somewhere, Aish admits that she had daughter Aaradhya in mind while picking the dress.

In a FaceTime chat, straight from the French Riviera, Aishwarya talks about her 16th Cannes outing, her tryst with the fashion police, and on plans to join social media soon. Read on…

This is your 16th year at Cannes. What’s special this time?

Oh yes, it’s the sweet 16 but what makes it sweeter is I’m here to celebrate the festival’s 70th year and along with that, L’Oreal, too, celebrates its 20-year association with the festival. So it’s quite a big milestone in the collective association and it’s nice that it coincides with my 16th year. After all these years, it’s kind of a familial relationship that we have developed and it’s always nice to join in any celebrations — congratulate your fellow associates, professionals and fellow friends and it’s nice to just revel.

So much is spoken about your Cannes looks…

Of course! But it’s nice, because in a way, bina soche and bina kuch kiye, yeh kaam kar jaata hai. Like I say, I am a committed professional, but I’m an even more committed mother. So I joke that it’s nice to do fancy dress once in a while and then of course, to do it professionally and impactfully and give every commitment its due. But also living my real life as well, it’s important to balance the two well. This kind of does it!

You are presenting Devdas this year again. Is life coming a full circle?

It personally gives me a lot of pleasure to have Devdas viewed because I enjoy watching it till date. I still get messages from well-wishers, the world over when Devdas is screened on TV. The first time I came to Cannes, it was for Devdas. It was a special moment for all three of us — Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and me — and being driven in a chariot was an amazing feeling. It has never been replicated at Cannes post that, so it’s special too. To recount the first experience in a much easier way this time, feels great. All in all, it’s a wonderful synergy and it’s great that Cannes and L’Oreal thought of etching their 70th and 20th with this special memory.

This year, Deepika also joins the bandwagon along with Sonam Kapoor. Do you think it is fair to pit actresses against one another?

There’s competition everywhere, especially in this world of social media. It’s not just today, it’s been there for over the years. Everybody has opinions and we shouldn’t even bother judging whether it’s fair or not. Because this is here to stay. There is a platform and people will give opinions. So you need to decide for yourself whether you want to stay or stick around or roll like a water off a duck’s back.

I think it’s an individual’s prerogative to fashion your outlook and approach and live in the moment or get on with it.

Aaradhya cutely posed for the paparazzi recently. Has she become comfortable with it?

I haven’t asked her the question you’re asking me. (Smiles) But I think it’s normal as she’s been seeing all this since her childhood, there’s a certain amount of familiarity with that. Even I saw the picture like you did. I didn’t even know that she was looking into the camera and making that cute little pose. I was just entering, so I didn’t notice. But yes, the picture made me smile. And I’m a gushing mother so I love her immensely. I too found it extremely cute!

Does Aaradhya know about you guys being such huge film stars?

Obviously, she does. She is very aware of everything. Aaradhya can see all our posters in and around the city, so she totally knows what we do and what we are. But yes, it’s not like ki hum log usko bithake apni movies dikhate hain. It’s nothing like that. Aaradhya has had a very normal upbringing and it doesn’t mean direction or instructions, but guidance on what to make of this beauty called life. We have had a good upbringing from our parents which we are passing on to her, that’s it.

Has she ever told you that she didn’t like any of the outfits you wore?

She’s someone who’s aware of her Disney princesses and dressing up. She knows all that. Without me stating it, I am letting her see it. I told her teacher that I’m going for a fancy dress party with Aaradhya. She gets to see me in all those princess gowns and we get to have fun around it. But we’re not talking about it all the time. It just goes with the flow. I am doing normal mommy-daughter things with her also.

There’s always a lot of criticism and talk about all your appearances, especially last year the purple lipstick made the news. How do you take it?

It’s not the first and the last time I’m in the public eye. Here, at the festival, I have a great team doing my make-up and hair. Creatively, it’s exciting, because I trust them and they have been doing this for years now. The proof is there for all of you to see and enjoy. I have obviously joked and said that I go with the flow and you all can enjoy the show. (Giggles) It’s art and creativity in the end. It’s fun to allow people to enjoy the creativity on this palette.

I’m the palette for the day. But the best thing is that they won’t ever do something which will make me feel physically uncomfortable. And if I’m, I won’t go that way in front of the world. So, it’s not that we aren’t in sync. At the same time, I am open to anything on a creative level, even when it comes to my cinema.

Were you ever bothered by the criticism from the fashion police?

Well, if it gets nasty, I’m only human. But I have never taken it to be the fulcrum of my existence. I mean, we are all public personalities. Today, even you guys have so much competition. Everybody has an opinion on social media today and everybody shares it. I’m realistic and I recognise that and I’m someone on the public platform, so there would be opinions galore, but there is so much love out there. I am blessed that way. Even if there are fangs, there is far more admiration, jubilation, kisses, hugs and embraces. I am so humbled by it.

When do we see you on social media?

Thank you for asking that, thinking ki abhi bhi hope hai. (Giggles). I know I haven’t yet forayed into that space. But I think, yeah, the time has come for me to join social media because it’s very much the calling. Everyone has been asking me so vehemently and so sweetly, year after year. Thank you for your enthusiasm, I will surely consider the suggestion. (Smiles)

Have you signed your next film?

No, I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons. I’m glad I did. It meant a lot for me, personally, so I didn’t have any professional meetings. I started last week and I liked two subjects already. So, as and when, we feel the need or when the time is right, we will share the news with you. But I just started listening to scripts now. Until then, I had taken time off from work for my family, especially my mother.

We heard you could be hosting KBC 3… Is it true?

You tell me where that started! (Laughs)

And Gulab Jamun.. Are Abhishek and you doing it?

We have been approached for Gulab Jamun, but baaki baaton ka I don’t know what to say. We have heard the script, that’s all.