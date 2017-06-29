Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to make her singing debut with Fanney Khan?

So by now you all must be aware that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are reuniting after Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai (2000), in the musical comedy Fanney Khan. The movie is based on the Academy Award Nominee Dutch film Everybody’s Famous, and presents the same story with a minor twist to it, reports Mumbai Mirror. The same report also reveals that the movie will FINALLY go on floors, after extreme delayment, in the first week of August. Fanney Khan co-producer Prerna Arora says that Anil, who is playing the role of a singer, will be crooning quite a few songs in the film. She also suggested that Aishwarya, who was the “first and only choice for the film” will be singing one number in the upcoming film as well. Yep, get ready to see Aish make her singing debut. She is an all rounder and is sure going to ace through this new task too, if she takes it up.

The first reading of the film has already taken place, with everyone loving the camaraderie shared by Anil and Aish. Fans who are dying to see them show us their palpable and innocent chemistry from Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai will be a little disappointed. Probably more disappointed than they were during the climax of Taal when Aish left Anil for her true love. As the actors won’t have a love track in Fanney Khan at all.

The first tease of the film was launched by Anil Kapoor on July, 2016. We saw Anil standing with his back facing the camera, singing into a mic. He was dressed entirely in golden like the caricature of a true showman.

Fanney Khan has been trying to go on floors since 2015. Back in January 2015, the first report about Fanney Khan being delayed came out. A report by Box Office India quoted a source, “Once Rakeysh signed Nitin, he started working on the script and was ready with the final screenplay in October last year. According to the contract, the film was to go on floors at the end of last year but, now, it will start to roll only after Rakeysh is done with his directorial venture, Mirziya. As a result Kakkar has started working on his next film with Filmistan writer Sharib Hashmi, who will also act in the film”. Even after the official announcement of the film in 2016, the movie did not take off.

Let us hope that with all the positive buzz around the move, it manages to go on floors now. Fanney Khan is going to be directed by Atul Manjrekar.

Aishwarya was last seen in a sultry role in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and pretty much was the best thing about the romantic drama. Anil Kapoor was last seen Welcome Back…actually nevermind…Anil Kapoor was last seen in Dil Dhadakne Do, and was nominated for a Filmfare award for his role.