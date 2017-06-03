Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star opposite Anil Kapoor in Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan?

If reports are to be believed then Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is all set to star in filmmaker Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s next, Fanney Khan. This is the same film which was in news last year when Anil Kapoor shared the first look of the film on twitter. Mehra was going to produce the film and debutante director Atul Manjrekar was going to direct it. The musical comedy was said to be an official remake of Dominique Deruddere’s Everybody’s Famous, where Anil would have played the father of a budding singer. Mehra got busy with Mirzya and hence the film could not take off.

However until we get an official statement on this, it cannot be confirmed whether Aishwarya is collaborating with Rakeysh on this film or some other.

A source close to the project confirmed the news and said, “Aishwarya is part of Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra’s film. It’s a drama. It’s his kind of cinema.” KriArj Entertainment has joined hands with Mehra for the project. The makers will soon lock the other cast. The movie will go on floors by the end of this year. Presently Mehra is working on “Mere Pyare Prime Minister” which revolves around the friendship of four kids living in the slums. The film is being shot in slums of Mumbai.

The news doesn’t come as much of a surprise as during the media interactions at Cannes, Aishwarya dropped a few hints about her future projects saying, “I liked two subjects already. So, as and when, we feel the need or when the time is right, we will share the news with you. But I just started listening to scripts now.” She also confirmed the news of her and hubby Abhishek Bachchan being approached for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun.