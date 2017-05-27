Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to star with Ram Charan in Mani Ratnam’s next?

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, we are keen to see what project Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picks up next. A lot of buzz has been doing the rounds of her doing a film with Chiranjeevi down South. The ambitious project based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy was supposed to be produced by son, Ram Charan. However, the latest buzz doing the rounds is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finalised a project wherein she will be paired with Ram Charan. It will be directed by Mani Ratnam, one of the actress’ favourite directors. It seems Ram Charan met up with Mani a few months ago in Chennai and the project will soon get underway. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, the director-actor duo is talking to Aishwarya for the project, which will be made in Tamil-Telugu and Hindi. (Also Read: After Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes heads turn with her ethereal black Sabyasachi saree at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams)

The actress recently lost her father to cancer. Post Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, she was busy looking after him and told the media at Cannes that she was on a break for ‘personal reasons’. Aishwarya has been reading a number of scripts now and buzz is that she has finalised a couple of them. One of the projects is Mani Ratnam’s with handsome hunk Ram Charan. Sources confirmed to Deccan Chronicle that things were progressing fast. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made our jaws drop with her outing as the enigmatic and sexy Saba Taliyar Khan from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. People could not get enough of her chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor. Can she recreate the same magic with Ram Charan? The actor’s last film Dhruva was appreciated by many and did decently at the box office. (Also Read: Cannes 2017: Here’s how Sonam Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone won hearts with their bold fashion statements)

Buzz is that Mani plans to make an action film with Ram Charan, where he will play a RAW agent. Actor Arvind Swamy who has also delivered hits with Ratnam will also be a part of the film. We are guessing this might be the project that the maker wants Ash for. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…