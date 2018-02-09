Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh’s latest photoshoot is screaming hotness – view pics

Rakul Preet Singh, who made her debut with Divya Khosla Kumar’s Yaariyan in 2014, is back in Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary. The pretty actress, who’s known for her girl-next-door roles, has finally broken out of the mould and emerged as a hot diva. Rakul Preet’s latest photoshoot, for Maxim India, is unlike herself and makes her look so damn desirable. She has definitely taken some efforts to shed her original self and join the list of desirable divas. For someone like Rakul, who doesn’t have many photoshoots in her kitty so far, the latest one stands out from the rest. She’s bold, naughty and definitely looks desirable. It won’t be wrong to call her a lethal combination of good looks and a great bod, that can sweep any guy off his feet. Also Read: Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh sheds her girl-next-door image for a hot magazine photoshoot

Flaunting her toned legs in some really hot body suits and fish net stockings, the Aiyaary actress is definitely setting temperatures soaring. We won’t shy away from admitting that we are pleasantly surprised with this hot avatar of the actress and we hope she continues her glamorous run in the movies. Rakul’s onscreen characters often resonate with her bubbly personality but with these new pictures, we hope she gets to unleash her sultry side on the big screen as well. Former beauty pageant winner, Rakul, has a body to die for and she should make the most of all the opportunities to flaunt it. While the magazine cover itself was intriguing, the inside picture are even more stunning.

Diverting attention from her amazingly hot photoshoot, let’s focus on her upcoming movie. Rakul’s chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary is already making headlines. While her hot avatar in this magazine photoshoot will make you fall for her, she won’t have a similar look in the movie. There she will play a simple and sweet girl-next-door, whom we all can relate to. Rakul Preet was last seen with Mahesh Babu in AR Murugadoss’ action-thriller, Spyder.