Aiyaary becomes the LOWEST opening weekend grosser of Sidharth Malhotra

Neeraj Pandey’s directorial venture Aiyaary has turned out to be one of the major disappointments of the year. Known for impressing the audience with the films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the expectations were sky-high from the Aiyaary. Not only, it turned out to be the first debacle of director Pandey’s career but now has also become actor Sidharth Malhotra’s lowest opening weekend grosser till date. With the collections of merely Rs 11.70 crore, the business of first three days is lower even than Ittefaq which had very limited appeal.

Here’s the list Sidharth Malhotra’s opening weekend grosser:

Brothers – Rs 52.08 crore

Ek Villain – Rs 50.07 crore

Student of the Year – Rs 28.50 crore

Kapoor And Sons – Rs 26.35 crore

Baar Baar Dekho – Rs 21.16 crore

Hasee Toh Phasee – Rs 16.75 crore

Ittefaq – Rs 16.05 crore

A Gentleman – Rs 13.13 crore

Aiyaary – Rs 11.70 crore

Despite having an impressive trailer and good production value, the continuous change in the release dates spoiled the excitement of the audience. In fact, the film has also become the latest victim of piracy, which means the collections will hit the rock bottom at the ticket window. Apart from Sidharth, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Rakulpreet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. (Also Read: Black Panther crushes Aiyaary yet again at the box office; here’s how)

The film received negative reviews from the critics across the country. Our critic Ankita Chaurasia gave the film two and a half stars and said, “If you are a fan of spy thrillers and Neeraj Pandey, you will have to stifle yawns while watching Aiyaary.” Though she praised Manoj Bajpayee’s performance and said, “If you appreciate the finer things in life like Manoj Bajpayee’s flawless performance, you must book your tickets to the film because the actor is at the top of his game here.”