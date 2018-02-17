Aiyaary box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee’s film has a disastrous start, collects Rs 3.36 crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee‘s Aiyaary was one of the most intriguing films of this year. After all the delays, the film finally hit the screens on February 16, but looks like it has failed to impress the audience. Aiyaary had started off slowly in the morning shows and even though it picked up by the evening and late night shows, it could only manage to collect Rs 3.36 crore on day 1 at the domestic box office. Considering that the film was released in 1750 screens with a decent buzz, this is a disastrous start for the movie.

In fact, the opening day collection of Aiyaary is even lesser than Sidharth’s last two releases – A Gentleman (Rs 4.04 crore) and Ittefaq (Rs 4.05 crore), which were both box office duds. So quite clearly the next two days of the weekend are crucial for Aiyaary. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also agrees with us, as he mentioned on Twitter, “#Aiyaary has a DULL Day 1. Opening day biz is lower than Sidharth Malhotra’s last two films: #AGentleman [Rs 4.04 crore] and #Ittefaq [Rs 4.05 crore]. Evening/night shows were slightly better. Sat and Sun biz is extremely crucial. Fri Rs 3.36 crore. India biz.” (ALSO READ – Aiyaary movie review: Manoj Bajpayee carries the film on his shoulders while Sidharth Malhotra-Neeraj Pandey play eye spy)

The flawed screenplay, the sub standard script and the extra, unwanted elements have left the audience disappointed. The critics have also lamented about the fact that the film was not presented well and they could have done a better job. With such a negative word of mouth publicity, we don’t think Aiyaary will be able to rake in a large amount of money at the box office. Looking at the current trends, it should collect Rs 10 – 12 crore at the end of the first weekend. Anyway, share with us your review of the film in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Aiyaary right here.