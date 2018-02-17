Aiyaary box office collection day 1: Sidharth Malhotra’s film fares well at the UAE market, netts Rs 2.68 crore

We just revealed to you how Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary has had a disastrous start at the Indian box office on day 1. However, looks like there is a silver lining for the film as it fared well at the UAE – GCC market. Aiyaary raked in Rs 2.68 crore on day one at the Gulf box office, but that wasn’t it. Not only did the film collect a decent amount, but also was the best collection of the region. Ain’t that cool? Talking about this, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#Aiyaary has fared comparatively better Overseas. Day 1 total stands at approx $ 417,000 [Rs 2.68 crore]. Was best in UAE-GCC: Thu $ 97,000, Fri $ 137,000 #NaamShabana was approx $ 336,000 on Day 1 in international markets.”

Considering the pre release buzz, the screen space it got and the intriguing plot, Aiyaary could have performed much better. However, the flawed screenplay and execution let the film down. And even though Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee delivered brilliant performances, they could not save the film. The audience found the film confusing and thought there were several unwanted elements in the movie. This negative word of mouth publicity has impacted the movie adversely. However, we expect it to see at least a slight upward trend over the weekend. Anyway, what did you guys think about the film? Share with us your review in the comments section below!

For those of you who don't know, Aiyaary revolves around the story of an Indian army officer (Sidharth Malhotra), who goes rogue after finding out about the malpractices in the army. His mentor (Manoj Bajpayee) tries hard to catch him, but can he? Well, you have to see the film to find out.