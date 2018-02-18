Aiyaary box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra – Manoj Bajpayee’s film sees a decent growth, earns Rs 7.40 crore

Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Manoj Bajpayee‘s Aiyaary has recovered from the disastrous start it got on day 1 at the Indian domestic box office. The film had managed to collect only Rs 3.36 crore on the first day. And while initial trade estimates suggested that it would see a further dip on day 2, looks like the opposite has just happened! Aiyaary has seen a decent growth in terms of footfalls and collections, as it raked in Rs 4.04 crore on the second day. This means that Aiyaary has now collected Rs 7.40 crore, which is still lower than what we expected. Talking about the collections, trade analyst Taran Adarsh also revealed on Twitter, “#Aiyaary witnessed an upward trend on Sat, but the 2-day total is underwhelming. Biz is better in metros. Fri Rs 3.36 crore, Sat Rs 4.04 crore. Total: Rs 7.40 crore. India biz.”

Considering the pre release buzz, the screen space and the intriguing plot, we expected Aiyaary to perform much better. However, the disappointing execution and flawed screenplay has left the audience unhappy. The movie goers felt that there were too many unwanted elements in the film and the story left them confused. And even though Sidharth and Manoj delivered brilliant performances, they could not save the film. The critics were also unimpressed by the film. This negative word of mouth publicity has not allowed the Neeraj Pandey directorial to see a massive growth! (ALSO READ – Black Panther CRUSHES Aiyaary at the Indian box office on day one)

Looking at the current trends, Aiyaary should earn Rs 10 – 12 crore over the first weekend, which will again be lower than what we expected. Anyway, what did you guys think about the film? Share with us your reviews in the comments section below! Also with the film continuing its run at the box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Aiyaary right here.