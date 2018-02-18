Aiyaary box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra – Rakul Preet Singh’s film witnesses a dip in the overseas market, collects Rs 4.57 crore

Sidharth Malhotra – Rakul Preet Singh – Manoj Bajpayee‘s Aiyaary has had a mixed day two. While it saw a decent upward trend in the Indian domestic box office, the film saw a considerable dip in the overseas market. If you recollect, on day 1, Aiyaary had raked in Rs 2.68 crore at the international market. However, it could manage to collect Rs 1.89 crore on day 2. And even though this higher than what Naam Shabana managed to earn at the international box office, we had some more expectations from Aiyaary. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave us a breakdown of collections, when he tweeted, “#Aiyaary – OVERSEAS. Fri $ 419,000. Sat $ 292,000. Total: $ 711,000 [Rs 4.57 crore]. 2-day biz is 40% higher than #NaamShabana in international markets.”

Sidharth Malhotra – Rakul Preet Singh’s Aiyaary had performed well in USA and UAE-GCC, but with Black Panther taking over the box office, the Bollywood release was affected. In fact, the film has not impressed the audience too. The poor execution of the subject and the flawed screenplay in Aiyaary also left the audience unhappy. The critics weren’t too pleased with the film too. All this gave rise to a negative word of mouth publicity, which in turn caused the footfalls to decrease and an adverse effect on the box office collections. (ALSO READ – Black Panther THRASHES Aiyaary at the box office on day 2)

For those of you who don’t know, Aiyaary revolves around the story of an Indian army officer (Sidharth Malhotra), who goes rogue after discovering about the inefficiencies and malpractices in the defence forces. His mentor (Manoj Bajpayee) tries hard to find and capture him, but will he be successful? Or will he end up discovering something else? Well, that’s something you will find out only when you watch the movie. And though this story seems interesting on paper, director Neeraj Pandey could not pull it off. Extra, unwanted elements and the confusing progression in the story made the audience frustrated. Anyway, what is your take on the film? Share with us your reviews in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Aiyaary right here.