Aiyaary box office collection day 3: Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s film crumbles, earns Rs 11.70 crore

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary started off on a disastrous note at the box office. The Neeraj Pandey directorial earned Rs 3.36 crore on its first day. Thankfully, it recovered from the poor first day collection on the second day as it made Rs 4.04 crore on Saturday. As expected, it saw a growth on Sunday as it managed to earn Rs 4.30 crore. So Aiyaary now stands at a total of Rs 11.70 crore. However, when compared to the first weekend collections of Sidharth’s last two films – A Gentleman and Ittefaq, Aiyaary’s collections are quite low. While A Gentleman had made Rs 13.13 crore, Ittefaq earned Rs 16.05 crore at the end of their first weekend.

#Aiyaary fell flat on Sun… Growth in biz was missing… Weekend biz is lower than #AGentleman [₹ 13.13 cr] and #Ittefaq [₹ 16.05 cr]… Overall, lacklustre… Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr, Sun 4.30 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018

Considering it’s a Neeraj Pandey film, cine goers had a lot of expectations from Aiyaary. After all, Neeraj has given us some stellar movies like Special 26, Baby and A Wednesday. But Aiyaary has disappointed both critics and masses alike, thanks to the poor execution and flawed screenplay. Everyone, who has watched the film is of the opinion that there are way too many unwanted elements in the film. Plus, the story is a bit confusing. Even Manoj’s brilliant performance couldn’t save Aiyaary from being a disaster. It is majorly because of the negative word of mouth that Aiyaary couldn’t see a massive growth. Plus, the clash with Marvel’s Black Panther is another main reason behind poor collections of Aiyaary. ALSO READ: Black Panther CRUSHES Aiyaary at the Indian box office on day one

Anyway, have you managed to watch Aiyaary yet? If yes, how did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Also with the film continuing its run at the box office, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Aiyaary right here.