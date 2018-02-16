Aiyaary public review: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s film leaves the audience DISAPPOINTED – watch video

After all the delays and controversies, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee‘s Aiyaary has finally hit the screens today (February 16). And while we told you that the film has started off slowly, looks like it has not impressed the audience too. We got the public movie review of the Neeraj Pandey directorial and each and every individual seemed disappointed. Not only has the story and screenplay left everyone frustrated, but they were even confused as to why and how Neeraj could make a film like Aiyaary.

The audience was very excited to see a film about the Indian army and one which exposes the political game and corruption in the country. However, with so much masala and unnecessary things being added to Aiyaary, the film became very confusing. While some called the film “weak and uninteresting, some called it, “bakwas and waste of time.” And even though they were all praise for the cast’s performance and acting, they just felt that the film was dragged and too complicated for people to understand. The expectations from Neeraj Pandey after Baby and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story also left everyone disheartened. Anyway, check out Aiyaary‘s public movie review right here and share with us your thoughts about it in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Aiyaary movie review: Manoj Bajpayee carries the film on his shoulders while Sidharth Malhotra-Neeraj Pandey play eye spy)

For those of you who don’t know, Aiyaary is the story of a rogue Indian army officer (Sidharth) and his mentor (Manoj), who is trying very hard to catch him. The film has started off with an opening occupancy of 15 – 20 per cent in the morning shows on day one. With such a disappointing word of mouth publicity growing for the film and with the critics also not being so happy with Aiyaary, we don’t think the film will set the box office on fire. Our film critic – Ankita Chaurasia also mentioned in her review, “If you are a fan of spy thrillers and Neeraj Pandey, you will have to stifle yawns while watching Aiyaary. However, if you appreciate the finer things in life like Manoj Bajpayee’s flawless performance, you must book your tickets to the film because the actor is at the top of his game here.” (ALSO READ – Black Panther registers 50 percent occupancy in the morning shows, while Aiyaary lags behind with a mere 20 percent occupancy on day 1)

Anyway share with us your review about the film right here. Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary right here.