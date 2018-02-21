Aiyaary overseas box office collection day 5: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s film crosses one million mark

Despite, facing complete negligence at the domestic box office, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary has managed to hold well in the international markets. In five days, the Neeraj Pandey directorial venture has earned Rs 7.26 crore at the overseas box office, which are decent figures considering the film doesn’t have any big names. Aiyaary has grossed around Rs 27 crore globally, which is way below expectations and the main reason is the disaster performance of the film in India.

#Aiyaary Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 4.35 cr, Mon 1.43 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: ₹ 14.29 cr. India biz.#Aiyaary – OVERSEAS – Total till 20 Feb 2018: $ 1.12 million [₹ 7.26 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2018

For those who don’t know, Aiyaary revolves around the story of an Indian army officer (Sidharth Malhotra), who goes rogue after finding out about the inefficiencies and malpractices in the defence force. His mentor (Manoj Bajpayee) is called upon to capture him, but will he be able to? And where does the cat and mouse game end up? Well, you will have to watch the movie to know about this. (Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Rani Mukerji’s fashion choices this week land them on the worst dressed list this week)

As per the audience, the film has its moments but as a Neeraj Pandey film, the thriller disappoints you to the core. The movie buffs also complained that talented actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher and Kumud Mishra are completely wasted in the film. Since two Bollywood films are coming this Friday – Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha’s Welcome to New York and Kartik Aryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Aiyaary will lose a huge chunk of the screens. Anyway, do you think Aiyaary will even cross Rs 20 crore mark at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…