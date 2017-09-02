Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Raveen Tandon, Anil Kapoor send out warmest Eid Mubarak wishes – read tweets

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor on Saturday wished their fans on Eid al-Adha, hoping that this year will be filled with love, joy, prosperity, and peace. Here’s what B – Townies have tweeted.

T 2535 – Eid al Adha mubarak .. !! عید الہبہ مبارک pic.twitter.com/dtQCsK1tJ2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 2, 2017

Wherever you are in the world, & however you choose to celebrate today, I wish you and your loved ones a very happy & peaceful #EidAlAdha! pic.twitter.com/9G7KH9awND — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2017

Eid Mubarak all. May love peace and respect for all be in your prayers today and ever ! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 2, 2017

#EidAlAdha Mubarak !!!!!

Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to one and all!!! #EidMubarak — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) September 1, 2017