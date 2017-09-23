Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra’s Golmaal Again trailer breaks new records, crosses 20 million views in one day

The trailer of one of the most anticipated movies of this year, Golmaal Again, had been launched again, and as expected it has been received with much fanfare with by the frachise’s fans. Which is to say, there are many! The trailer has clocked in more than 20 million views combined on various platforms it has been launched like YouTube and Facebook. In YouTube itself it has got more than 15 million views. This is definitely a record of sorts, with the makers claiming that Golmaal Again’s trailer is the first Hindi film trailer to have hit the 20 million mark in just 24 hours.

The trailer for Golmaal Again is also the number one trending video on YouTube, which means that fans are not having enough of the fun and frolic in the trailer. Some of the comedy lines just hit the right spot. Like Shreyas Talpade’s Santa and Ghanta joke. Or Arshad Warsi’s terrific explanation of father-figure. Though, we did expect a little more involvement from Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor in the trailer.

Golmaal Again is the fourth movie in the franchise after a gap of seven years. Rohit Shetty returns to direct the comedy entertainer that is scheduled to release on October 20. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu in the lead. The supporting cast is also interesting with Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari and Ashwini Kalsekar in the team.

Here’s the trailer if you missed it…

Asked why it took him seven years to bring the fourth “Golmaal” film, Shetty had told the media: “We were waiting for the right story. We didn’t want to cheat the audience with a bad story under the ‘Golmaal’ brand. So we worked hard to crack this story and when it finally happened, we made the film.”